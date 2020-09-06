Marceline R-5 School District reports staff member testing positive for COVID-19

The Marceline R-5 School District announces a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, as recommended by the Linn County Health Department. Superintendent Brian Sherrow says the exposure that led to the positive test did not occur in the school environment.

The health department is contact tracing and determined no students are at high risk of exposure. No students are required to self-isolate.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to contact the Linn County Health Department or a health care provider for guidance.

Sherrow says Marceline R-5 will continue to implement protocols and procedures to help ensure the safety of students and staff.

