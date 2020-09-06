Area counties report new cases of COVID-19

The Caldwell County Health Department reports an increase of three total COVID-19 cases and a second death in the county related to the virus. Caldwell County’s total number of cases is 59. No more information has been released on the second death.

Forty-nine of the 59 total cases are confirmed, and 10 are probable. Six cases are active, and 51 have recovered.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it received notification of a new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 29. Four individuals are being actively monitored. One death has been confirmed as related to COVID-19 in Putnam County.

The Grundy County Health Department announces an increase of nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, September 3rd’s report, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 78. Forty-nine cases are active, which includes four probable cases.

A probable case is described as meeting clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence with no laboratory testing performed. The health department notes probable cases are investigated like confirmed cases.

There has been one death related to COVID-19 reported in Grundy County.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 199 inmates from the Chillicothe Correctional Center were added to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 Dashboard Friday, September 4th. The dashboard shows the county’s total number of cases at 276.

The health center has decided to keep its weekday graphic the way it has been to give the public an idea of cases circulating in the community versus cases isolated at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. The total number of cases on the health center’s graphic will reflect community residents and correctional center employees who live in the county but not inmates.

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received three additional notifications of positive COVID-19 cases Friday, September 4th, making the cumulative total 95. Two of the notifications are connected to the Turning Point Church outbreak, which now has 20 cases.

Twenty-two of the 95 cases are active, and 73 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Livingston County.

The Linn County Health Department reports it has been determined that a COVID-19 positive case attended the high school football game at Chester Ray Stadium in Marceline August 28th during the person’s contagious period.

The health department is working to assess close contacts and asks anyone who attended the game to self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to not go out in public and to call his or her primary care provider to determine the best way to seek care.

