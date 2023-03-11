Two flown by helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital after crashing on Highway 11

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals sustained serious injuries when a car overturned two miles north of Brunswick on Saturday morning, March 11th.

The driver, 32-year-old Trevor Hall of Triplett, and the passenger, 23-year-old Gabriel Wilson of Brunswick, were flown by medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital.

The car traveled south on Highway 11 before running off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, and overturning.

The vehicle was totaled and neither the driver nor the passenger wore seat belts.

The Chariton County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick first responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related