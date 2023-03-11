Crash north of Trenton injures 4-year-old girl

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a child from Trenton sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck struck a culvert five miles north of Trenton on Friday night, March 10th.

The four-year-old girl was the passenger in the pickup. A private vehicle transported her to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. No injuries were reported for the driver, 45-year-old Tiffany Gathercole of Trenton.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 65 before slowing to make a right turn onto Mica Lane. The driver reportedly noticed a tractor-trailer failing to slow down behind her, and the pickup drove off into a culvert while making the turn. The pickup’s front passenger’s side struck the culvert. The vehicle then continued up to the owner’s residence, which was described as a short distance from the accident scene.

The pickup received moderate damage. The driver wore a seat belt and the four-year-old girl was secured in a child safety seat.

