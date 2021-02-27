Two charged with stealing pickup in Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Kansas City residents face stealing charges in Daviess County after a Ram truck was reported as stolen from Gallatin last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Mallory June Shomaker and 27-year-old Clint Edward Vinzant have been charged with felony stealing—motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and misdemeanor stealing. Their bonds have been denied.

Probable cause statements from Riley Christensen with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say Shomaker and Vinzant confessed to Kansas City police that they stole the truck. The vehicle was retrieved from a Kansas City tow yard. The truck owner reportedly found a cattle tattoo gun and ear tags inside the truck that did not belong to him. The tools were identified as being owned by someone else in Gallatin.

Shomaker and Vinzant both have had prior convictions and have outstanding warrants.

