Grant City teenager injured in rollover crash near Parnell

The Highway Patrol reports a Grant City resident sustained minor injuries when a car overturned one and a half miles north of Parnell on Friday afternoon, February 26th.

An ambulance transported 19-year-old Jarrett Hargrave to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

The car traveled west on Highway 46 before running off the south side of the road south of 180th Road. The vehicle struck an embankment, overturned, hit a fence, and came to rest on its top in a pasture.

Hargrave wore a seat belt and extensive damage was reported for the car.

The Parnell and Jackson Township fire departments, along with sheriff’s departments from Worth and Nodaway counties assisted at the scene of the crash.

