Sullivan County vaccinates 100 against COVID-19; Mercer County begins sign-up list for vaccinations

The Sullivan County Health Department vaccinated 100 residents with their first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the North Central Rural Electric Cooperative of Milan on February 26th.

Recipients were previously registered and met Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 descriptions. The health department received the vaccine shipment on February 23rd.

The Mercer County Health Department is making a list of residents who are in Phase 1B Tier 3 for future COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

That tier involves critical infrastructure, including kindergarten through 12th-grade education, childcare, communications infrastructure, dams and energy sectors, food and agriculture, government, and information technology.

Missouri will open vaccines to Phase 1B Tier 3 on March 15th. Residents included in the group to open that day can call the Mercer County Health Department to be added to the list at 748-3630.

The health department notes no clinic is scheduled to be held in Mercer County on March 15th, but the list will be used to schedule future clinics.

