Two arrested by patrol involving stolen vehicle case out of Livingston County

The Highway Patrol has released the names of the two suspects involved in the stolen vehicle investigation in Livingston County Wednesday morning.

The Patrol reports 30-year-old Christopher Haun of Raytown was arrested about an hour and a half after 46-year-old Hazel Miller of Platte City was placed into custody.

Online court information shows Haun has been charged with the felonies of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

The Patrol also accused Haun of felony first-degree property damage, exceeding the speed limit 20 to 25 miles per hour, driving while intoxicated—drug intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to signal.

Miller faces felony charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. She is also accused of felony second degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported a work vehicle filled with tools was stolen from a Chillicothe location Wednesday morning and was seen by the Patrol in the western part of the county.

The sheriff’s office, as well as Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki, responded to assist and Sheriff Cox said a male suspect fled on foot into a large brushy area, but he surrendered. Officers searched an area near U. S. Highway 36 and LIV 408 near Mooresville for the man, and the Patrol had a woman in custody before the man was in custody.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is concerned other vehicles may have been stolen and/or burglaries may have occurred in Livingston County or area counties. Cox said two vehicles were stolen in Caldwell County, and another vehicle has been recovered that may have been stolen.

Cox says the sheriff’s office is working with multiple agencies.