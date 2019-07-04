Authorities report two arrests in Caldwell County

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two individuals in Caldwell County Wednesday night on various allegations.

Sixty-two year old Gregory Dana of Saint Joseph was arrested on a Washington County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for a traffic offense and was also accused of the felonies of driving while revoked or suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. Dana was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register out of state motor vehicle when a Missouri resident.

Online court information indicates Dana was previously charged in Washington County with felony driving while revoked or suspended and misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident. Bond on those two charges was set at $20,000.

The Patrol also arrested 21-year-old Emily Waterman of Dawn and accused her of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm, and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail. She is also accused of misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol notes Dana and Waterman were transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.