Many activities are planned for the Livingston County Fair in Chillicothe which kicks off Friday, July 5, 2019, and runs through July 19th.

The activities will begin with a truck and tractor pull at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Friday evening, July 5th at 6:30.

Saturday’s activities will include an archery shoot at 10 o’clock and a bb/pellet and small bore shoot at the Beck Home at 2 o’clock followed by muzzleloader and Western Heritage.

A shotgun shoot will be held Sunday morning at 8 o’clock.

The Livingston County Fair will resume the morning of July 13th with clean up and fair set up at 8 o’clock, fashion review judging in the Classroom Building at 11:30, and queen and princess interviews in the Ag and Expo Building at 3 o’clock.

Activities July 14th will include commercial booths inside from 12:30 to 5 o’clock, a queen coronation at the Expo Center at 2 o’clock, style modeling at 3 o’clock, a baby contest at 3:30, and a cowboy preacher at 5 o’clock.

A couple of shows will be held July 15th: a dog show at the Expo Center and a broiler chicken show at the North Barn, both that morning at 9 o’clock. There will also be achievement judges orientation that evening at 5:30; fishing at the Litton Pond from 5:30 to 8:30; Achievement Night at 6 o’clock, and hams in the Jenkins Building also at 6 o’clock. The last call for projects will be at 9 o’clock.

Activities July 16th include a poultry show at the North Barn at 9:30, breeding swine show at 1 o’clock, blacksmithing demonstration at the North Shelter House at 5 o’clock, music show rehearsal at the Performing Arts Center at 6 o’clock, and the advanced showmanship test for rabbit at 7 o’clock.

July 17th will start with a rabbit show at 7 o’clock. A market swine show will begin at 1 o’clock, and a horse show will be at 5:30. The Country Jamboree will be at the Performing Arts Center for free will donations at 7 o’clock. Then the 4-H Council will sponsor a free dance at the Expo Center from 8 to 10 o’clock.

There will be livestock shows July 18th, including the Goat Show at 8 o’clock, the Dairy Show at 1 o’clock followed by the Breeding Cattle, and Feeder Calves, and Steer Show at 3 o’clock. 4-H demonstrations and the 4-H Entrepreneurship Market will be at the Ag Building from 2 to 6 o’clock. The University of Missouri Extension will sponsor an Eat Smart on the Go food demo truck from 3 to 7 o’clock. The 4-H Foundation will sponsor an ice cream social from 5 to 6 o’clock. A Super Teen Contest is at 7:30.

The final day of the Livingston County Fair, July 19th, will include the free Farm Bureau Breakfast for exhibitors at the shelter house at 7 o’clock, Bucket Calf Show at the Expo Center at 9 o’clock, a blood drive coordinated by the 4-H Council from 9 to 2 o’clock, a distracted driver simulator sponsored by the Livingston County Health Department from 10 to 2 o’clock, livestock judging contest from 10 to 4 o’clock, Appreciation Picnic from 5 o’clock to 6:30, and Market Animals Sale at 7 o’clock.

The Livingston County Fair is limited to only exhibitors from the county. Clover Kids livestock exhibitors will show at the start of each species show unless posted otherwise.

Contact the Extension Office for more information at 660-646-0811.