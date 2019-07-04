Two cases in Daviess County involving shooting and assault continued to August 6

The Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab at Winston June 14th appeared via video in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The Daviess County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s case was continued to August 6, 2019, at 11:30 am for the setting of a preliminary hearing by video.

Online court information shows Griffin has been charged with three felonies: first-degree assault or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon—shoot at or from a motor vehicle, at a person, motor vehicle, building—death or injury; and armed or criminal action.

A Jamesport man accused of restraining someone, causing him to lose consciousness twice, and leaving him lying in the road or ditch also appeared in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court Tuesday.

The Daviess County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports Connor Monteer’s case was also continued to August 6th for the setting of a preliminary hearing.

Online court information shows Monteer and co-defendant Caleb Kettner of Belton have been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt and second-degree kidnapping.

A plea/trial setting is scheduled for Kettner July 16th (at 9 am).