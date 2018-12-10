Two area residents in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

December 10, 2018
Two women were arrested Sunday in Trenton and face felony charges filed in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Carrie Lea Smiley of Harris has three counts including one for possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, another for possession of a controlled substance listed as hydrochloride, described as a schedule four controlled substance and the third count is unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Trenton resident 44-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd has been charged with unlawful use by exhibiting a weapon. Court documents accuse her of exhibiting a kitchen knife in an alleged angry or threatening manner while in the presence of one or more people.  Bond was set at $5,000.

Both Carrie Smiley and Tracie Todd are to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

