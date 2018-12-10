Two area residents in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

Two women were arrested Sunday in Trenton and face felony charges filed in the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Carrie Lea Smiley of Harris has three counts including one for possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, another for possession of a controlled substance listed as hydrochloride, described as a schedule four controlled substance and the third count is unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Trenton resident 44-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd has been charged with unlawful use by exhibiting a weapon. Court documents accuse her of exhibiting a kitchen knife in an alleged angry or threatening manner while in the presence of one or more people. Bond was set at $5,000.

Both Carrie Smiley and Tracie Todd are to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.