The Grundy County R-5 Student Council held their Christmas Dance Saturday night. Crowned king and queen were Senior Lane Kenley and Junior Dorothy Mathews.

Others representing their classes were Freshmen Logan Foster and Daya Allnutt, Sophomores Caden Gann and Abigail Mathews, Juniors Austin Blair and Dorothy Mathews, and Senior Candidates were Lane Kenley and Alissa Webb.

Grundy R-5 takes a two-week break for the holidays with classes to dismiss on December 19th and resume on January 3rd.