A Dearborn resident was killed Sunday east of St. Joseph in an early morning crash.

Twenty-three-year-old Jessie Harris was pronounced dead at the scene three miles east of Easton on Route N in Clinton County.

Harris was driving east, failed to negotiate a curve, and overcorrected causing the car to go off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturn several times ejecting him from the vehicle.

The car was demolished and Harris was not wearing a seat belt.

