Chillicothe firefighters briefly were at 1312 Bryan late Saturday afternoon to extinguish smoldering insulation and wood in a bathroom wall.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to smoke billowing from the area, taking approximately three gallons of water to extinguish the fire after the wall was opened. A thermal imaging camera was used to ensure the fire was out.

Firefighters were on the scene approximately 30 minutes with the owner listed as James Citron.

