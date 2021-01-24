Three injured when UTV struck from behind

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were hurt north of Maryville when a utility vehicle was hit from behind by a car.

The driver of the UTV, 65-year old Gary Stiens of Maryville, was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. Two passengers in the car, 23-year old Brenda Thompson and a 5-year old girl, both of Bedford, Iowa, were taken to the hospital in Maryville with minor injuries. The driver of the car, 23-year old Kole Thompson from Bedford, Iowa, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened late Saturday morning two miles north of Maryville on Highway 148 as the car and the UTV were both were southbound. The UTV slowed to make a turn into a private driveway and was hit from behind.

The car was demolished and damage to the UTV was listed as extensive.

The three occupants in the car were wearing seat belts and the operator of the UTV was exempt from wearing a safety device.

Related