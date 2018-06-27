Tuesday has light docket in Associate Division of circuit court

A Princeton resident, Tyler Joe Williams, is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th following processing of cases Tuesday in the Associate Division.

Williams waived a preliminary hearing on two counts: stealing involving more than $750 and receiving stolen property. Misdemeanor counts certified to the higher court were driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in an alleged careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. The charges stem from a Highway Patrol arrest in Grundy County on September 15th of last year.

Trenton resident Bethany Huskey pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She was fined $100 on each charge and is to pay $100 per charge to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and court costs.

