University of Missouri Extension seeking landowners and renters to complete survey

The University of Missouri Extension is seeking landowners and land renters to respond to an online survey for the MU Crop Resource Guide.

The Cash Rent Survey covers rent for grain bins, machine sheds, and recreation land as well as land agreements, including crops, pastures, and hay ground. It only covers cash rent and is not for crop share or other lease agreements.

Extension Economist Ray Massey of Columbia reports individual answers will not be shared and only averages are published. The more answers received for the survey will make a better guide.

The survey is available by clicking HERE which will access the University of Extension website. The survey can be taken on a desktop or laptop computer, tablet, or cell phone, but Massey notes it is difficult to navigate on a small screen. Paper copies may be requested by calling Ray Massey 573-884-7788.

The deadline for the survey is July 13th with the MU guide updated every three years, in order to keep down costs.

Like this: Like Loading...