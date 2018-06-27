The Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe will hold a dance and live karaoke event as well as an ice cream social next month.

Those attending the dance and karaoke on the night of July 13th are asked to bring a snack to share. The doors will be open at 6:30, and the event will be held from 7 to 10 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted for the building fund and it should be noted there will not be any alcohol.

The ice cream social at the Grand River Multipurpose Center the evening of July 14th will include local entertainment by The Sasseens. Homemade ice cream will be served from 5 to 7 o’clock for free will donations and the public is invited to both events.

