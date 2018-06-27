Missouri State Patrol to to participate in operation CARE over July 4th holiday

Highway Patrol Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald announces Troop H officers will participate in Operation CARE, which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The enforcement will take place during the July 4th holiday.

Operation CARE is a national traffic enforcement program focused on making the holiday safer. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri highways, aggressively enforce traffic laws, and assist motorists with emergency situations. Troop H officers will also participate in a special enforcement operation July 3rd and 4th.

During the special operation, troopers will be assigned 20-mile sections of Interstate 35 in the Troop H area to provide additional manpower during the peak travel days of the holiday period. McDonald says he wants the many motorists traveling on Missouri roads over the holiday to be safe.

