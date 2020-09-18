Trenton Utility Committee to review utility rates at meeting on September 22nd

The Trenton Utility and Economic Development committees will meet next week.

The Utility Committee will review utility rates per the city council’s request at the Trenton City Hall the evening of Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 6 o’clock. Other items on the agenda include department reports, a director’s update, and a review of monthly financial reports.

The Economic Development Committee will hear reports from Micah Landes with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and Megan Taul with Main Street Trenton at the city hall the night of Tuesday, September 22nd at 7 o’clock. A closed session is also on the agenda to discuss real estate.

The public will not physically be allowed into the Trenton Utility or Economic Development committee meetings, but they can be viewed on Zoom. The Utility Committee meeting can be watched at us02web.zoom.us/j/84906042891. The Economic Development Committee meeting can be watched at us02web.zoom.us/j/84241193416.

Photo by ETA+ on Unsplash

