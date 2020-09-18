Kirksville woman injured after pulling into path of police car responding to emergency

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville resident sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle she drove pulled into the path of a Kirksville police car responding to an emergency call the evening of Thursday, September 17th.

A private vehicle transported 20-year-old Olivia Catlin to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the police car, 28-year-old Ashley Davis of Kirksville.

The police car traveled south on Osteopathy Avenue in Kirksville before the vehicle traveling west on Michigan Street allegedly pulled into its path at the intersection. The police car received moderate damage, and the other vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Catlin wore a safety device, while Davis did not.

The Kirksville Police Department and Adair County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares