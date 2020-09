The Highway Patrol arrested a Trenton man in Clinton County on the evening of Thursday, September 17th on several allegations.

Thirty-one-year-old Earl Ireland was accused of driving while intoxicated, not having a valid license, speeding, failing to drive in a single lane causing an immediate threat of an accident, and not wearing a seat belt.

Ireland was transported to the Clinton County Jail of a 24-hour hold.

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

