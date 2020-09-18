Mercer United Methodist Church to host Lord’s Acre Supper

Local News September 18, 2020 KTTN News
Lord's Acre Supper

The Mercer United Methodist Church will hold its Lord’s Acre Supper and Sale next month.

Supper will be served in the church annex the evening of October 3rd from 5 to 7 o’clock at a cost of $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 years old and younger.

Auctioneer Finis Watt will take bids on items at 7 o’clock. Items to be auctioned include quilts, crafts, baked goods, fruits and vegetables, jam, and jelly. There will also be $1.00 grab gifts at the Mercer United Methodist Church on October 3rd.

 

Photo by Francesco Alberti on Unsplash

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News