Mercer United Methodist Church to host Lord’s Acre Supper

The Mercer United Methodist Church will hold its Lord’s Acre Supper and Sale next month.

Supper will be served in the church annex the evening of October 3rd from 5 to 7 o’clock at a cost of $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children 12 years old and younger.

Auctioneer Finis Watt will take bids on items at 7 o’clock. Items to be auctioned include quilts, crafts, baked goods, fruits and vegetables, jam, and jelly. There will also be $1.00 grab gifts at the Mercer United Methodist Church on October 3rd.

