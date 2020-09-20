USDA making an additional $1.4 billion available to assist ag producers impacted by COVID-19

The United States Department of Agriculture has announced it is making up to an additional $14 billion in aid available nationwide to assist agricultural producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program funding provided through the CARES Act. The application period will be open from September 21st to December 11th. More information and application forms are available at farmers.gov/cfap.

U. S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri says “Missouri’s farmers and producers drive [the] state’s economy and help feed and fuel the world.” He adds that they should “have the support they need to manage the challenges they face as a result of the…pandemic.”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares