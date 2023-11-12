Trenton Rotary Club focuses on the restoration of the World War I Memorial at Moberly Park

The Trenton Rotary Club, during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, turned their focus to the restoration of the World War I Memorial. Held in the BTC Bank community room, the meeting was presided over by Jackie Soptic. Dan Wilford presented the program, and Elizabeth Gibson served as the sergeant at arms, with Cathy McKay chairing the program.

John Hamilton, a Trenton Board member, shared the restoration efforts for the memorial, situated in Moberly Park. Erected in 1923 to commemorate Grundy County’s World War I veterans, the memorial was funded by the local American Legion post and auxiliary. Additionally, trees were planted to honor those from Grundy County who lost their lives in World War I. However, a “doughboy” statue originally planned was omitted from the final design due to budget constraints.

Hamilton reported significant water damage to the memorial, particularly at the top of the arch. The park board, collaborating with various organizations and individuals, spearheads the repair efforts. The estimated cost for the restoration is around $15,000. A grant application has been submitted to the National Daughters of American Revolution for potential funding assistance. Moreover, the Rotary Club is seeking a district grant, which necessitates a matching contribution from the club, to support the restoration. Funds from donations and the park board will also contribute to the project. The park board emphasizes the importance of the repairs for safety and to honor the service of veterans.

It was announced the club’s Christmas party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 at The Space. The club expressed gratitude to Haley Schultz, a recipient of the Charles and Virginia Holmes Rotary Scholarship for North Central Missouri College. Club members were also encouraged to volunteer for the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. Cole Soptic has been appointed as the new club treasurer.

Lowell Anderson, a recent Missouri Day Parade winner, sponsored by the Rotary Club, received a color photograph of his entry from Parade Chairman Steve Taylor. Anderson’s 1902 REO Speed Wagon earned him the Best Car/Truck Pre-1960 award.