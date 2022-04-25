Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on Crowder State Park from Superintendent Anna Persell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities, including camping, at Crowder State Park, were discussed at a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Crowder Park Superintendent Anna Persell described the updated reservation system to secure camping spots as well as to reserve shelter houses. This includes the ability to make same-day reservations. See the website mostateparks.com for details on what’s available.

According to Persell, the hiking and walking trails at Crowder cover more than 19 miles total. New activities planned this year at Crowder include “Do it Yourself” outdoor events such as an Easter Egg hunt throughout the month of April. Next month, the event is called “April Showers Bring May Flowers.” An amazing race challenge is on June 4th followed by a story-teller presentation. Recycled bird feeders are to be made on July 4th.

Learn to paddle classes are scheduled for July 16th and August. Crowder Park also is planning a “Christmas in July” event. Come September, Crowder is to offer a dutch-oven cooking demonstration.

Rotary Club President Brian Upton announced two families have been confirmed for Trenton to host a foreign exchange student during the 2022-23 school year. A third host family also will be needed.

May 5th is the last day to make a donation of shoes for the Shoes for Orphan Souls.

During the community pride week in Trenton from May 2nd through 7th, members of the Rotary Club will volunteer to clean up a portion of 8th Street.