Trenton man arrested on Sunday; charges filed against two from Chillicothe arrested on Thursday

A Trenton resident was arrested on Sunday by a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy.

Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Douglas Boyd has been charged with possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine. Bond was set at $10,000.

Charges have been filed on two Chillicothe residents arrested last Thursday by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County. Bond is $15,000 each for 26-year-old David Ray Gamble and 23-year-old Shyan Veloar Close.

Each has been charged with the delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents accuse them of possessing with alleged intent to distribute, 133 pounds of marijuana sealed in four different bags.

The drug paraphernalia item is listed as a smoking pipe. In addition, Gamble is charged with possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid.

Boyd, Gamble, and Close are to appear Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.