Trenton R-9 School District to hold preschool and kindergarten screenings

The Trenton R-9 School District will hold preschool and kindergarten screenings for the 2022-2023 school year for students not currently enrolled.

Screenings will be held from April 4th through April 6th. Students must be three, four, or five years old by August 1st to be screened. Required documentation includes the student’s legal birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.

Schedule an appointment for the preschool and kindergarten screenings by calling the Trenton R-9 Preschool Office at 660-359-2003.

