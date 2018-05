The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted a resignation and a retirement at a special meeting Friday morning.

The board accepted Rissler Elementary School Principal Jennie Boon’s resignation who has worked in the district for 12-years. Trenton High School secretary Carmen Coon will retire after 34 years with the district.

Leeper says both the resignation and retirement are effective June 30th. The board also hired Crissy Weber for Summer School.

Like this: Like Loading...