Brunswick woman accused of multiple infractions after crashing on Highway 24

A Brunswick woman was hurt early Sunday when the car she was driving traveled off Highway 24 west of Keytesville.

47-year old Jennifer Ess was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries after the crash five miles west of Keytesville on Highway 24.

The patrol said the westbound car received minor damage when it went off the right side of the road, became airborne, and landed in a field. Ess was wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol said she was accused of felony possession of the controlled substances oxycodone and phentermine, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated/drugs, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving.

