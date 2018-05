A Bethany man was killed Saturday afternoon when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating on Interstate 35.

38-year old Jerald McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene six miles north of Bethany. The motorcycle was southbound on I-35 when it began skidding and overturned, ejecting McDaniel from the vehicle.

It was noted that McDaniel was not wearing safety equipment.

This is the first traffic fatality in Harrison County investigated by the highway patrol in 2018.

