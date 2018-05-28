Freightliner strikes pickup attempting to make U-turn on Highway 136

Bethany and New Hampton residents were injured when, according to the highway patrol, a Freightliner truck hit a pickup that attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 136 west of Bethany.

The driver of the pickup, 47-year old Joseph Flinn of Bethany, and a passenger in the pickup, 47-year old Jack Rickey of New Hampton, were transported to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The driver of the Freightliner, 51-year old David Evans of Martinsville, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon two miles west of Bethany on Highway 136 as Flinn attempted to make a U-turn. The pickup was struck as Flinn attempted to back across Highway 136 when the westbound Freightliner hit the pickup on the driver’s side rear. The pickup was demolished and the Freightliner received moderate damage.

The patrol reported Evans was wearing a seatbelt, however, Flinn and Ricky were not wearing safety equipment.

