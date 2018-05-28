Trenton woman arrested in Livingston County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman in Livingston County Thursday on a probation violation and failure to appear or pay.

Twenty-one year old Jazmine McCallum is accused of violating her probation on an original misdemeanor charge of second degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She is also accused of failing to appear or pay on an original misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.

McCallum’s bonds total $1,150 and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court June 12th.

