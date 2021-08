Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports residents are experiencing a lot of thefts from vehicles in the area and is advising vehicle owners to protect themselves and their belongings.

The police provide tips, which include locking doors and rolling up windows, taking valuables inside, and hiding things if left in the vehicle. Other tips to avoid vehicle theft include keeping your keys with you; parking in secure, well-lit areas; and activating an alarm if the vehicle has one.

