North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Swine Show

Results have been announced from the North Central Missouri Fair Swine Show on August 4.

The champion boar was shown by Carson Rhodes of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Graydee Rains of Gallatin.

Emily Oswalt of Princeton showed the champion gilt, and Carlie Kleeman of Braymer had the reserve champion.

Cass Kleeman of Braymer showed the champion barrow, and Mallory Lambert of Meadville had the reserve champion.

Timothy Summers of Chillicothe had the champion market animal, and Cass Kleeman showed the reserve champion market animal.

Senior showmanship for participants at least 15 years old went to Colby Gillespie of Chillicothe. Intermediate showmanship for ages 11 to 14 went to Jaiden Rodenberg of Chillicothe. Junior showmanship for ages eight to 10 went to Maci Rodenberg of Chillicothe.

In the North Central Missouri Fair Pee Wee Swine Show, there were nine participants who were five or younger and 13 who were older than five.

