Trenton Police Department arrests two on drug allegations

The Trenton Police Department arrested two area residents Monday for drug charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 19-year-old Hayden Robert McGill of Trenton and 45-year-old Scott Lee Sims of Spickard have both been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The bond for each has been set at $15,000 cash only, and they are both scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court March 27th.

Court documents accuse McGill and Sims of possessing methamphetamine knowing of its presence and nature.

Like this: Like Loading...