Trenton FFA members score high marks in two events

The Trenton FFA Ag Sales team received first place in two events this past week.

The team participated in the Paris Aggie Days Invitational Career Development Events (CDE) Friday and the Savannah FFA Missouri Agricultural Skill Knowledge Assessment (MOASK) Monday.

Individually, FFA member Jayden Roeder had the highest score for both events. Emily Kasinger received the second highest score at the Savannah event. Hannah Persell and Lauren Dolan had the third and fourth highest scores respectively at both events.

Tyler Kidd received the sixth highest score at Paris and eighth highest at Savannah.

Padyn Gibson only participated at Paris.

