Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education addresses concerns over mold at Tuesday meeting

Mold concerns were addressed at the Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education meeting on April 12th.

Megan Devorss, Emily Cox, and Tiffany Haffner spoke during a public comments portion of the meeting about their concern there was mold in the third, fourth, and fifth-grade classrooms. They and Jennifer Roberts also voiced support for the reconsideration of offering Kelli Urton a teaching contract for next school year.

First Onsite Restoration gave a presentation on mold concerns in the classrooms. The presentation included information from air quality tests that showed air quality is within the healthy range in all of the areas of concern. A copy of the tests was given to each person attending the meeting.

Air quality tests were also done by Certified Water Restoration Tech Brandon Spencer. He also found the air quality in all classrooms to be within a healthy range. The public was told Spencer could be reached any time for questions on testing.

Billy Wilson spoke on air purifiers Pleasant View put in place last year with COVID-19 funds. There are 12 machines placed in various areas of the building that help kill bacteria and/or mold in the air.

There was a discussion on replacing ceiling tiles in the kitchen this summer. A bid was received from Creative Ceilings, Incorporated to install a new drop ceiling for $2,200.

A discussion was held on health insurance, but no action was taken.

Action was taken on personnel matters in a closed session.

The board approved the resignation of Preschool Paraprofessional Cassie Shoop. The transfer was approved for Fifth Grade Teacher Sara Rayl to preschool paraprofessional for next school year.

Superintendent/Principal Rebecca Steinhoff’s salary was set at $72,000 for next school year.

All non-certified employees were rehired for next school year.