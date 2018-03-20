Trenton City Council holds special meeting regarding Nestle purchase of ConAgra

The Trenton City Council met with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance board and directors in a special meeting Monday evening to discuss an agreement with Nestle on its conditional purchase of ConAgra.

City Administrator Ron Urton says the alliance explained the process of talking to Nestle and the project going forward. He adds that the city council voted to authorize Gilmore & Bell to prepare a resolution for Monday night’s council meeting that will simplify the general terms of the agreement with Nestle and the city.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes explains that a 20-day public hearing period for citizens to make comments will begin following the public meeting Monday.

