Trenton Finance Committee votes to repeal pay increase recommendation

The Trenton Finance Committee Monday night rescinded a recommendation made at the previous finance committee meeting regarding pay increases.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the committee voted unanimously to repeal the recommendation of departments taking on extra duties due to job reduction receive a 25% increase in savings of the salaries. He says the committee also voted three to one in favor of recommending budgeting for the purchase of an asphalt plant. Committee member Brad Chumbley voted no.

Urton says the recommendations will be presented to the council at the April 9th meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...