Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment to meet November 1

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment will meet in November to hear requests regarding putting up a billboard at 1909 East Ninth Street.

The public hearings will be held at Trenton City Hall on November 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. The requests are from Wayne and Mary Rorebeck in care of Robinson Outdoor LLC.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request for a conditional use permit to allow for a Class D sign to be erected in a B-3, general business, zone on the property. The Board of Adjustment will hear a request on November 1st for a 10-foot variance on the maximum height requirement of 20 feet and a 50-foot variance on the right of way requirement of 50 feet to allow for a 10 by 20-foot billboard structure to be erected at 1909 East Ninth Street.

