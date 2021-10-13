Man from Amazonia to appear in court on stealing charge

Local News October 13, 2021
Gavel and Law book
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports an Amazonia man had a writ on October 13th from the Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 14th for a guilty plea.

Twenty-four-year-old Brandon Kieth Walker’s original charge was felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Walker of appropriating a 1998 Ford F-150 owned by Harry Kately without consent in December.

