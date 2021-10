Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will hold a program where individuals 12 to 18 years old can create edible haunted gingerbread houses.

The event will be in the teen program room of the youth building on October 28, 2021, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

Register by October 22nd by calling the youth library at 660-646-0563.

