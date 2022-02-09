Trenton Park Department accepting applications for park maintenance and lifeguards

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The City of Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for seasonal park maintenance.

Applications may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 1100 Main Street, Trenton, Mo. 64683. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. The City of Trenton is an equal opportunity employer.

The City of Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for lifeguards for the 2022 summer season.

