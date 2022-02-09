News for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, two felony counts against Jeffrey Scott White were reduced to misdemeanors. White pleaded guilty to the amended counts and to a third misdemeanor stemming from an arrest on November 27th last year.

The amended charges are fourth-degree assault of a special victim and resisting interfering with an arrest. The other count was a first offense of peace disturbance. On a plea agreement, imposition of sentence was suspended and White was placed on two years supervised probation. He’s to wear a (SCRAM) electronic bracelet for six months and pre-pay the $50 installation fee and the first 30-day fee of $330, then the same fee each of the following months.

White also was told to pay monthly probation fees. The court ordered White to attend four sessions of couples’ counseling. Restitution of $1,829 was approved. White donated $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and paid the court costs. Money was taken from the posted cash bond. In addition, White is to write a letter of apology to Police Officer Keith Edmondson.

In another case, Jeffrey White was sentenced to four consecutive days in the Grundy county jail upon admitting to a probation violation. His original charge was careless and imprudent driving on July 16th last year which he later was placed on probation by the court.

Trenton resident Daniel Foster pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest on July 17, 2021. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Foster was placed on two years supervised probation.

Foster is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay $78 in a recoupment fee, and the court costs.

A resident of Marshall, Paul Grant England, pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident on October 22nd of last year.

England’s sentence was suspended and he was placed on two years supervised probation. England also is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs.

Associate Judge Steve Hudson noted probations for both Foster and England could end after one year if no violations occurred.

