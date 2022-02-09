Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A man who was involved in a shooting, which resulted in injuries to several people, was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing ammunition.

Dyqwon Deonte Brown, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to eight years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Brown pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. According to court documents, Brown was heavily involved in illegally trafficking firearms through his Facebook account. He even engaged in this conduct while in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

The investigation began when Brown was taken to Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 21, 2019, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Hospital security officers found a Glock handgun magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and one loose round of ammunition in Brown’s pants pocket. He refused to tell police officers his name or provide any information regarding how or where he was shot.

Security footage from the hospital showed Brown was dropped off by a gold Ford Fusion with black rims. Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at 2924 Mersington Ave., Kansas City, shortly before Brown was dropped off at the hospital. According to court documents, several innocent bystanders, including young children, were put in grave danger during the shooting. Witnesses told officers that people involved in the shooting occupied a gold Ford Fusion with black wheels. A witness also identified Brown as one of the parties involved in the shooting. Witnesses described one of the shooters wearing the same clothes that Brown was wearing when he arrived at the hospital.

Officers contacted two people suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene of the shooting – a man with wounds to his head and a woman with wounds to her arm. Officers recovered nine 9mm shell casings, 13 .40-caliber shell casings, and 22 7.62×39 shell casings.

Investigators reviewed Brown’s Facebook profile, which used the vanity name “Hush Hoodstar.” Brown uses the moniker “Hush” for his rap music. On March 24 and April 6, 2019, Brown posted photos of himself holding firearms. The first photo contains an assault-style firearm and Glock handgun with an extended magazine. The second photo contains four separate handguns. Brown’s Facebook messages show he was heavily involved in the trafficking of firearms. Brown’s private Facebook messages indicate he was buying, selling, and trading firearms on nearly a daily basis, although as a convicted felon it was illegal for him to possess any firearms or ammunition. In those messages, Brown often sent photos depicting several firearms he purported to possess at that time that were available for sale or trade.

On April 30, 2019, nine days after the shooting, Brown posted a photo of himself depicting bandages to his left hip or thigh area, the location of his gunshot wound. According to court documents, Brown bragged about the shooting in his Facebook conversations, admitting that he was involved in the shooting and that the shooting was retaliation for a firearm stolen from him.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown has two prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon (carrying a concealed .40-caliber handgun).

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner and Special U.S. Attorney Sarah Rasalam. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Related