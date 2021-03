Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Park Board will hold a special meeting to discuss the Van Meter Park shelter house. The meeting will be held at the Park Department Shop Building on March 12th at 7 o’clock in the morning.

The board last week approved removing the Van Meter shelter house and looking into a replacement for it.

Park Board President Duane Helmandollar reported the shelter house’s fiberglass roof was demolished in a hail storm. A fence was put up around it to prevent someone from getting hurt.

