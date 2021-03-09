Milan woman crashes northwest of Winigan; accused of driving while intoxicated

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan woman sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle she drove failed to negotiate a curve and overturned five miles northwest of Winigan on March 9th. She was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 60-year-old Christy Fanning to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The vehicle traveled north on Route V before it ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its side. The vehicle was totaled.

The vehicle was totaled and Fanning wore a seat belt.

Fanning was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Milan Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

