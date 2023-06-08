Trenton Park Board to accepts bids to repair WWI Memorial in Moberly Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board, on June 7th, voted to accept bids to repair the War Memorial in Moberly Park.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford said several things needed to be repaired on the memorial, it is in the park system, and it needs to be maintained.

He believed the park department needed to know the cost of repairs. He explained that determining the estimated cost and the work that needed to be done would help with finding funding, specifically with grants and where matches would come from if needed. Crawford found articles about the previous restoration at the monument, but they did not say how much the work cost.

Mayor Jackie Soptic said one grant opportunity was for one $10,000 maximum through the Daughters of the American Revolution for the restoration of historic monuments. It is a matching grant, and the application period runs from August 1st through October 31st.

Soptic also had a call into the World War 1 Museum in Kansas City.

Sam Smith with Trenton VFW Post 919 attended the meeting in support of the War Memorial project.

The post currently has another project going as a fundraiser for remodeling the VFW Post building. The project involves bricks to honor and memorialize Grundy County veterans. The VFW wants to put bricks near the monument in Moberly Park, likely on the west side in a half circle. The VFW has 100 names for bricks so far. It was previously reported each brick costs $100.

Smith noted the VFW brick memorial could also include a bench and brass boots and a rifle such as in other communities. There was discussion on if the War Memorial and the brick projects could be combined. Crawford said he thought the two projects would have to remain separate.

Tony Ralston with the VFW Post said 28 Grundy County service members were killed in World War 1, and their stories were put into a box at the War Memorial. Elm trees were also planted, but they are no longer there.

It was previously reported the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Moberly Park was dedicated in 1920. It was inscribed to Grundy County’s silent victors of 1917 and 1918. The memorial was rededicated in 1990 to honor all veterans of World War 1, World War 2, and the Korean and Vietnam wars.

The Park Board also voted to purchase a pool floatable with a cost not to exceed $5,000.

Park Superintendent David Shockley reported there were four floatables for the shallow part of the pool, and they were almost 20 years old. Two are no longer usable, and two are in the pool.

He said it would be nice to replace all of the floatables, but they would cost about $5,000 each. He commented that replacing all of the floatables at the same time would likely not be feasible.

Shockley reported he had only heard from Play Power of Colorado on the cost of the floatables. He had not heard from Safe Play of Monett.

A crab floatable was quoted at $4,800, and a starfish was $4,200 plus shipping. He noted that the price from the Missouri company would likely only be a few $100 less than the company from Colorado.

Crawford said the coating was gone on the floatables, and the tops were cracked. He noted that if the floatables started chipping, there could be sharp edges.

He said he thought the price seemed high. However, he thought a couple could be replaced this year and maybe others next year.

Crawford reported that the floatables were not budgeted for this year, but he thought it would be okay with the money budgeted for repairs, equipment maintenance, and supplies.

Park Board Member Gary Schuett said the price of another floatable could be included in next year’s budget.

Shockley reported the pool has been open two weekends, and 70 season passes had been sold so far. The daily average number of swimmers was 149.

Shockley said the pool was being checked in the mornings and evenings.

The play structure motor for the pump went out. The Park Department has received the motor and was waiting for a part to install it. He hoped it would be up and going next week. He noted it was likely the original motor, and it got about 20 years of use.

Shockley said the Green Hills Recreation Association’s baseball and softball season was halfway through. There will be a tournament at the end of the month.

Soccer started last weekend. The Park Department will paint soccer field lines every week this month.

The Park Department is spraying the parks for weed control.

Park Board Member Mary Peterson reported flower pots had been put out in downtown and at the Rock Barn. They will have to continue to be watered.

Schuett noted the drought will have to be kept track of for watering the newly planted trees.

At the start of June 7th’s Park Board meeting, an election of officers was held. Officers were reelected to their positions. They were President Curtis Crawford, Vice President Andy Cox, and Secretary John Hamilton.

